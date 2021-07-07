Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 9,048 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.34. 75,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,749. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.65. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.