Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,376. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

