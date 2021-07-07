Equitable Trust Co. Sells 16,248 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,856. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

