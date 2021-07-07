Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,453 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.85. 9,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,271. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

