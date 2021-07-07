Equitable Trust Co. Sells 8,638 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 10,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,505. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08.

