Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

ELS stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $77.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.