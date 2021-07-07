Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 1,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Esm Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ESM)

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

