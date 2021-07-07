Ether Zero Market Cap Tops $349,518.35 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $349,518.35 and $282.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.80 or 0.06774283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,805,368 coins and its circulating supply is 183,775,955 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

