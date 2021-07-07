Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.93.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

