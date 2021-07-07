Euronext’s (EUXTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Euronext has an average rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.