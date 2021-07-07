EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of EVERTEC worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

