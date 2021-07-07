Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

