ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $547,491.26 and approximately $726.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010079 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.