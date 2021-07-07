Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FURCF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.