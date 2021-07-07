Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,044 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

