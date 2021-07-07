Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,093 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2,135.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

