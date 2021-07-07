Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,093,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

