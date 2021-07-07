Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 2,085 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 460,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

STX opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

