Federated Hermes Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

