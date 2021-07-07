Federated Hermes Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

