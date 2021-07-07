Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,360,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

