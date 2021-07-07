Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2,135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

