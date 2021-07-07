Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HUYA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HUYA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 944.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 238,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

