Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 318,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 562,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 117,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

