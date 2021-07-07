Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

