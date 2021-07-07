Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Michael (Mike) Davis Purchases 45,138 Shares

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) insider Michael (Mike) Davis acquired 45,138 shares of Felix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,187.26 ($8,705.19).

Felix Group Company Profile

Felix Group Holdings Ltd develops and operates cloud-based enterprise SaaS and marketplace platform for the commercial construction and related industries in Australia and internationally. The company offers Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Felix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Felix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.