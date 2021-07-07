Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FXPO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 434.80 ($5.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.75. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

In related news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

