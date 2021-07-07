FIL Ltd Acquires 17,016 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

