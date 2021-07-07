FIL Ltd Acquires 75,412 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.