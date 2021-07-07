FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

