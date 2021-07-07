FIL Ltd Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,300,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

