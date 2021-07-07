Financial Review: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 4.44% 0.05% 0.02% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.68 -$21.01 million N/A N/A ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.05

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.