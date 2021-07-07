Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.11

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.11 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 31,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.86 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.11.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

