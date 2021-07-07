First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,553,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $794.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

