First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.