First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

