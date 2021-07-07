First Manhattan Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000.

VGK opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

