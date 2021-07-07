First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

