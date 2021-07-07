First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 77.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

