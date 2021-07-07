First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 4,493 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

