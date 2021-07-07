First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Position Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,978 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

