First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of First United worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First United by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First United by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. First United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $77,146. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

