Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP Sells $124,020.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,647. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

