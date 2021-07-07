FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,425. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

