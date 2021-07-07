Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 16,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

