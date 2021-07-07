Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.17% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.22.

Shares of FVI opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

