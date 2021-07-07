Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 875 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after buying an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,809,000.

ICVT opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

