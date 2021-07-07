Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $152,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50.

