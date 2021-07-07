Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $203,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $442,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $225,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

