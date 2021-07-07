Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$185.37. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$185.11, with a volume of 365,586 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

