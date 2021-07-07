Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,811 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

